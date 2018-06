ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - A man was shot and killed inside of an Atlantic Beach home, Thursday night according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to a house on Sargo Road, just west of Royal Palm Drive around 9:30 p.m. where they found the man's body.

Officers said they are not looking for suspects in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.