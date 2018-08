JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside an apartment at the La Casa Prima complex on Jacksonville's Westside, police said.

The apartments are on Ricker Road, south of 103rd Street.

Stairs to a building were roped off by crime scene tape.

Police declined to release the man's name or age.

They would not say if the death was considered suspicious.

