JSO searching for missing elderly man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE 6:04 a.m.: GOOD NEWS: JSO confirms missing elderly man, Ronald Swire, has been found safe.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing elderly man last seen on the City's Northside. Officers say 76-year-old Ronald Swire received treatment at the Mental Health Resource Center on West 20th Street Monday afternoon.

The facility released him around 4:30 p.m. and placed him a cab to return to his assisted living facility on Brahma Bull Circle North. After being dropped off, Swire reportedly never went inside the facility.

Staff advise he uses a can for mobility, becomes disoriented frequently and possibly has undiagnosed Dementia.

According to JSO, Swire is new to the area and is unable to care for himself.

Anyone having seen him is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

