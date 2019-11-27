CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Five months after a crash on Highway 17 in Green Cove Springs sent a couple to the hospital in critical condition, a man has been arrested and charged with DUI.

Investigators said David Pulliam, 49, was arrested Monday night in Nassau County. On Tuesday, records showed he was held in the Clay County Jail on charges of DUI resulting in bodily injury and driving on a suspended/revoked drivers license. He was given a $26,000 bond, and he had a court date scheduled for Wednesday.

The crash sent Larry Tode, 65, and his wife, Connie, 66, to the hospital with critical injuries. Troopers said the couple’s truck was struck head-on.

“Seeing my parents is a daily reminder,” said Melissa Holman, the couple’s daughter.

Holman said her father’s injuries were so bad, he ended up in a trauma-induced coma. She said he is recovering, but struggles to talk and might never walk again. She said her mother is "coming along at a steady pace."

“We are very thankful to have my parents here this year for Thanksgiving and hopefully many more holidays to come,” Holman said.

Court records show Pulliam served two years in prison for aggravated battery with intent to cause harm. Records also show a arrests and convictions for violence, theft, drug possession and habitually driving on a suspended license.