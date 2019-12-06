St. Johns County detectives want to know if contractor contacted you

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office wants to know if you’ve been in contact with the man pictured above -- Corey Binderim -- a contractor who was named a person of interest in connection with the disappearance of a Fleming Island woman.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a report that a contractor arranged to conduct remodeling work for someone in St. Johns County. Investigators said after receiving initial funding for the project, the contractor did not return.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim in the case later found that a check had been cashed in the name of the contracted employee, although the victim had not written a secondary check. Deputies said the victim later learned through the materials supplier that the contractor was Corey Binderim, and the victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said if you had contact with Corey Binderim in St. Johns County to contact Detective Justus Self-Medlin at 904-295-3401.