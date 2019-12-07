Mayport ceremony honors fallen soldiers in Pearl Harbor attack

MAYPORT, Fla. – Dozens of veterans with the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 290 came together Saturday in Mayport to remember the sacrifices that thousands endured nearly eight decades ago.

The attack on Pearl Harbor killed more than 2,300 U.S. troops. The bombing 78 years ago launched the United States into World War II.

“It brings everybody together all different branches of service and were able to honor the fallen soldiers that have died at Pearl Harbor so that we have our freedom,” said Rosie Tallent with Fleet Reserve Association 290..

The ceremony began with the presentation of colors and the national anthem. Then, a welcome from the FRA 290 president and guest speaker Commander Bob Fuller, who spoke on the sacrifice it takes to serve the nation.

Fuller served 20 years in the military.

“There were many bouts of heroism in that day -- just regular guys doing their jobs as American sailor mates and airman,” Fuller said.

One by one, they honored their departed shipmates and then placed flowers to show their respect, ending with a 21 gun salute.

“Jacksonville is a very big part of the maritime tradition that helped win the war,” Fuller said.