Man shot in the leg on Stuart Street

NORTH JACKSONVILLE – A man was shot in the leg at the intersection of Stuart St. and West 24th St at around 2:40 am on Sunday morning.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to the scene on Stuart St. and found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was treated at the scene by Jacksonville Fire Rescue and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. There’s no suspect information available at this time.

JSO is asking anyone with information to call them at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. There’s a possible reward of up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.