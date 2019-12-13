Arlington woman fears missing dog was stolen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Arlington woman is trying to track down her dog after she said the purebred Pomeranian was stolen outside her home early Tuesday morning.

Nayo McPherson said her doorbell camera shows her husband let the seven-pound dog out in their Forest Hills neighborhood about 4:30 a.m. that morning. Then, she said, Trigger seemingly vanished.

In the process of searching for her dog, McPherson said she realized she’s not alone. Several neighbors came forward in response to her social media posts, saying their dogs have gone missing as well.

“I haven’t been able to sleep. I haven’t been able to concentrate,” she told News4Jax. “It’s a nightmare.”

McPherson said it wouldn’t make sense for Tigger to run away after having the same morning routine for the last 10 years. She said the dog might be tempting to a thief because he looks like a puppy.

Even though he looks like a young purebred, McPherson said Tigger is 15 years old and has been fixed, so he’s not of any monetary value.

McPherson just wants her dog returned – no questions asked.

“We don’t even have to know who you are,” she said. “You don’t even have to come on this street. You can let him out a block away from here and he can find his way home.”

The family has filed a police report with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for information about other missing dogs in the Arlington area.

Anyone with information about Tigger’s whereabouts is asked to either call police or contact the McPherson family directly by dialing 904-571-4967.