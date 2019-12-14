The AIDS Memorial Project of Northeast Florida joined The Morning Show on Saturday morning, to tell us more about Riverside-Avondale’s 35th annual Luminaria. The event is happening on Sunday, December 15th, between 3:30-6:30 pm at Willowbrach Park.

The Luminaria is a community event meant to bring neighborhoods together for a night of lights, celebrations and good cheer. Luminaries will line the streets and will be lit at dusk. Several other community organizations will have special events planned as well.

The AIDS Memorial Project of Northeast Florida had their Board of Directors President, Richard Ceriello; Vice President, Jeff Fix; and the Memorial’s architect, Scott Fraser, explained to us the importance of remembering those who have fallen victim to the HIV virus and those who are currently battling the deadly disease.