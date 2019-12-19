CEO: 'Potentially all’ Wawa locations affected by data breach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wawa is investigating a malware data breach that potentially affects all of its locations, the chain announced Thursday.

In a statement, CEO Chris Gheysens said the company’s security information team found malware on payment processing servers earlier this month and were able to contain it.

According to Gheysens, customer payment information used between March 4 through Dec. 12 may have been affected. Debit card PINs, credit card security numbers and driver’s license information used to verify age-restricted purchases were not affected by the malware.

The company believes ATMs inside stores were not at risk.

Wawa said customers will not be responsible for any fraudulent charges related to this data breach.

For more information, click here.