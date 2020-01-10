Deputies: 2 facing charges after Clay County drug house bust

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are facing charges after deputies busted a drug house, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, members of the Sheriff’s Office Targeted Narcotics Team and Organized Crime Unit, along with SWAT, served a search warrant at home on Mitchells Road, near the intersection of U.S. 17 and Russell Road. Deputies said the investigation stemmed from tips from the community that the home was being used to assist in the use and distribution of narcotics.

During the search, according to investigators, evidence was found that the home had been used for the use of fentanyl and methamphetamines.

After the search warrant was served, a piece of plywood, reading “You had options,” was placed on the home.

The names of the two people and the charges they’re facing were not immediately released.