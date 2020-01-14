Police: Man found asleep in car with 2 children charged with DUI, child neglect

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man was arrested in St. Johns County after deputies found him slumped over the center console of an SUV with two children inside, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Joseph Vallotton, 45, appeared to be confused and was slurring his words when they found him behind the wheel of a Subaru Outback that was parked in a parking space with the engine running along A1A in St. Augustine Beach.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Vallotton was taken to jail and recorded blood alcohol concentration levels of .349 and .342. The legal limit in the state of Florida is .08.

Investigators said the boy and girl who were in the car were scared because Vallotton would not wake up. They could not say how long the man had been asleep prior to deputies arriving. They said both children wanted out of the car.

Vallotton was charged with DUI and child neglect.