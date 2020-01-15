SWAT standoff in Panama Park ends peacefully

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A standoff with a SWAT team on Wednesday in Jacksonville’s Panama Park neighborhood ended peacefully, investigators said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax about 11:30 a.m. that a man who investigators tried to take into custody barricaded himself inside a house at East 59th Street and Buffalo Avenue. Police said the man threatened someone in what they described as an aggravated battery.

The SWAT team arrived, and police were quick to lock down multiple blocks in the neighborhood.

“No shots were fired," said Gary Krug, who lives nearby. “It was peaceful.”

Police could be seen Wednesday at East 59th Street and Buffalo Avenue in Panama Park.

As the day went on, negotiations were happening through what sounded like a megaphone or loudspeaker. Eventually, investigators said, they were able to peacefully end the standoff.

“No one was hurt," said JSO Lt. Brian Richardson. "I’m not going to give you any details about how he used the weapon but no one was injured.”

Investigators did not immediately release any details on the man inside the house or whether he was armed. They said that’s part of the investigation.