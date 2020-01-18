75ºF

St. Augustine police investigating after body found along Oyster Creek

Nick Jones, Digital producer

Scene near Oyster Creek
Scene near Oyster Creek (News4Jax.com)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Details were slim after the St. Augustine Police Department said a body was found Saturday morning in the area of Oyster Creek.

An exact locator of the police scene was not given, but investigators advised that people should avoid the area for the foreseeable future.

It’s unclear if foul play is suspected in the death. News4Jax is working to gather more information.

