St. Augustine police investigating after body found along Oyster Creek
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Details were slim after the St. Augustine Police Department said a body was found Saturday morning in the area of Oyster Creek.
An exact locator of the police scene was not given, but investigators advised that people should avoid the area for the foreseeable future.
It’s unclear if foul play is suspected in the death. News4Jax is working to gather more information.
