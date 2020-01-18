Two men shot on Westside
Both victims were taken to hospital following at least 3 shots fired
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were shot on the 1700 block of McMillian street, last night around 11:30 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
JSO arrived on the scene to find two men in their 20′s suffering from gunshot wounds.
Jacksonville Fire Rescue transported both victims to a local hospital for treatment, one with a shot to the lower leg and the other with a shot to his upper torso. No report has been issued as to their condition so far.
ShotSpotter registered a total of three shots fired.
The Violent Crimes Task Force is conducting an investigation.
