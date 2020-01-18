Two men shot on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were shot on the 1700 block of McMillian street, last night around 11:30 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO arrived on the scene to find two men in their 20′s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue transported both victims to a local hospital for treatment, one with a shot to the lower leg and the other with a shot to his upper torso. No report has been issued as to their condition so far.

ShotSpotter registered a total of three shots fired.

The Violent Crimes Task Force is conducting an investigation.