Troopers: Lake City woman, 64, killed in head-on crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake City woman was killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening in Columbia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 9:55 p.m. on U.S. 90 near Noegel Road, west of Interstate 75.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling west on U.S. 90 when it crossed the center line and went into the eastbound lane. Troopers said the front, right corner of the Mercury then collided with the front, right corner of a Toyota RAV4, which was traveling east on U.S. 90.

The driver of the Toyota, 64-year-old Jane Kaufman, died at the scene, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol report shows the driver of the Mercury, a 27-year-old Lake City man, suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Troopers are working to determine whether alcohol was a factor, according to the Highway Patrol.