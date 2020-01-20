Amazon sets sights on its 6th facility in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Amazon wants to expand its footprint in Jacksonville by adding a sixth facility.

The online retailer is seeking a building permit for a project known as AMXL HJX1, which city building records describe as a $1.4-million renovation of a 11,015-square-foot facility on the Westside.

Rick J Wilson & Associates, Inc., of Altamonte Springs, has been hired as the contractor to supervise the “interior remodel of warehouse and office space” at 2780 Lloyd Road, according to city records.

As the Jacksonville Daily Record reports, Amazon already operates four facilities in Jacksonville and plans for a fifth center – an e-commerce delivery hub at 4645 Blanding Blvd. – are in the works.

Learn more about this project by reading the complete story on the Daily Record.