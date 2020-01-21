1 of 9 remaining Boeing B-17 bombers on display in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A piece of history touched down in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

A Boeing B-17 bomber from 1944 -- that was used in World War II -- flew into Craig Airport ahead of a weekend event, where people have the opportunity to tour it or buy a flight in it. Only nine of the planes remain.

The Liberty Foundation brought it down from Georgia and veterans got to take a look on Tuesday.

“It really helps you understand what our veterans were doing back then,” said John Hess, a volunteer pilot with the Liberty Foundation. “When they were in their teens and 20s, they were flying these airplanes.”

The plane is on display Saturday and Sunday at Sky Harbour Aviation in Craig Airport. A 30 minute flight costs $475.

For more information, head to libertyfoundation.org.