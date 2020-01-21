Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl from Lake City

The Lake City Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old

Kellie B Woofe was last seen on Monday.

“On January 20, 2020 I made contact with Mr. David Chace after he called LCPD and reported his granddaughter missing. Mr. Chace stated that there was an argument in his vehicle with Kellie, in the Interface parking lot. After the argument Ms. Kellie got out of the vehicle and ran off. Ms. Kellie was last seen running west on Faith road near the Bascom Norris intersection wearing a black jacket and ripped blue jeans.”

If seen please CALL police immediately at (386) 752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.

CONTACT: Officer R. Poteat #371 (386) 752-4343 | TIPS LINE: (386) 719-2068