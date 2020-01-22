50ºF

Trove of drugs found in search of Middleburg home

Mackenzie Lamb jailed on child neglect, drug charges; Samuel Jones facing multiple charges, including sale of crack cocaine

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Clay County deputies said they seized 11 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of heroin, 3.5 grams of powder cocaine, 6.5 grams of MDMA, 7.5 grams of marijuana, miscellaneous pills and numerous amounts of paraphernalia. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A search Wednesday of a Middleburg home led to the seizure of the drugs and the arrests of two people, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

As part of a drug investigation, members of the Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime/Narcotics Unit, the Targeted Narcotics Team and SWAT served a search warrant at a home on Talisman Drive near the intersection of Henley Road and Blanding Boulevard.

Deputies said they found 11 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of heroin, 3.5 grams of powder cocaine, 6.5 grams of MDMA, 7.5 grams of marijuana and pills.

Mackenzie Lamb and Samuel Jones were arrested, deputies said.

Lamb, 23, was booked into the Clay County jail on charges of child neglect and sale and delivery of methamphetamine.

Jones, 42, was jailed on a charge of sale and delivery of crack cocaine.

The Sheriff’s Office noted Jones also had warrants charging him with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

