3 dead in 2 separate Flagler County crashes

RV crash, 5 car pile-up blocks all lanes of northbound I-95

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

Tags: Traffic, crash
Three people died in two separate crashes on I-95 in Flagler County Sunday.
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Three people died and multiple others were injured after two separate crashes on northbound Interstate-95 near the Palm Coast Parkway exit Sunday.

Florida Highway Patrol tweeted about the crashes. The first was an RV that crashed into the tree line on the side of the highway. Two people died in that crash.

According to FHP, the second involved a total of five cars. One person died and multiple others were taken to the hospital.

The crash scenes also blocked off all lanes of northbound I-95.

We will update this story as we learn more details about the crashes.

