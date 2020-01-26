3 dead in 2 separate Flagler County crashes

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Three people died and multiple others were injured after two separate crashes on northbound Interstate-95 near the Palm Coast Parkway exit Sunday.

Florida Highway Patrol tweeted about the crashes. The first was an RV that crashed into the tree line on the side of the highway. Two people died in that crash.

According to FHP, the second involved a total of five cars. One person died and multiple others were taken to the hospital.

FHP currently working 2 Fatal Crashes in Flagler County.

I-95 northbound near MM289 to MM290.

RV vs. Treeline. 2 confirmed deceased on scene. Lanes are open.



5 vehicle crash. One confirmed deceased on scene. Multiple others transported. All lanes blocked.



More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/T57YunBYyu — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) January 26, 2020

The crash scenes also blocked off all lanes of northbound I-95.

We will update this story as we learn more details about the crashes.