Fire damages 20 units at Southside apartment complex

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Crews battle an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.
(Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Twenty units were damaged in a two-alarm fire Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on the city’s Southside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Firefighters said they responded just before 1 p.m. to the blaze at the complex on Paradise Island Boulevard, near the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road. The

Firefighters said there was heavy smoke showing when they arrived and more crews were called.

The Red Cross was also requested for the families living in the 20 units affected by the fire.

