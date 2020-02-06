Woman avoids being shot by her child’s father until he finds her 20 minuets later, according to police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Violent Crimes detectives with the Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital. Officers believed the shooting happened after a man and woman got into an argument.

Names of those involved haven’t been released yet but police said the two have a child together. An altercation occurring sometime before 9 p.m. Wednesday led to the man stealing the woman’s phone.

He then made contact with the woman, promising to return the phone. Upon her attempted retrieval of the phone. The suspected shooter shot at her but missed. The victim fled the area but was found again 20 minutes later.

At that time she was shot in the chest. Officers said her injuries are not life-threatening. It’s not clear whether the suspected shooter is in custody or not.