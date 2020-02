LAKE CITY – Two women were killed in a crash on State Road 47 just south of Southwest Doublerly Court in Lake City on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Amanda Petty Brown, 45, and Deztiney Ray Prevatt, 22, died when the Chevy Camaro that Brown was driving drove into a ditch while going around a turn, troopers said.

Investigators said Brown and Prevatt died at the scene.