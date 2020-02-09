New age progression photos released 15 years after boys disappeared outside school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fifteen years after two Jacksonville middle school students disappeared, new age progression photos of the boys were released Sunday.

Mark Degner, 12, and Bryan Hayes, 13, vanished after they walked out of Paxon Middle School on Feb. 10, 2005.

The images unveiled at 5 p.m. Sunday at Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church show what they might look like now at ages 27 and 28.

“This is very important,” said Darlene Briggs, Mark’s grandmother. “It’s a very hard year for our family. It never gets any easier. We still pray the same prayers. We still have the same hope and faith from the first day when Mark and Bryan went missing.”

There have been a few sightings of the boys throughout the years but their cases remain unsolved. Their families are still holding out hope that the two will be found.

If you know the whereabouts of Mark or Bryan, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.