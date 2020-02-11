Convicted rapist now charged in additional case after rape kit test

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted rapist who has been serving a prison sentence is now being charged in an additional sexual assault following the results of a rape kit test.

Brian Simpkins, 45, of Jacksonville, is serving a 30-year sentence after he was convicted in two rapes. He was originally charged in a total of three sexual assaults, all of which, investigators say, were random attacks. The attacks were reported in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

Court records show Simpkins pleaded guilty to charges in two of the rapes, and the third charge was dropped.

Now, an arrest warrant shows Simpkins is being charged in rape that was reported in 2004. The warrant said the new charge was the result of a rape kit being processed, which showed Simpkins’ DNA was found.

According to the arrest warrant, Simpkins denied any involvement with the reported assault during an interview with police.