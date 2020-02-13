Could e-scooters be coming to downtown Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – E-scooters and e-bicycles may soon be taking over the streets of downtown Jacksonville.
The City Council on Wednesday night approved a one-year pilot program. District 5 Councilmember LeAnna Cumber introduced the ordinance last month.
It establishes a permitting process and regulatory framework for these modes of transportation... that are already being used in several large Florida cities - including Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.
The bill is now waiting on Mayor Lenny Curry’s signature.
E-scooters were made legal in 2019 when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill allowing e-scooters to ride on city streets and bike lanes. Until then, scooters were limited to sidewalks and couldn’t go faster than 15 miles per hour.
