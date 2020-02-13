Infant deaths increase as flu season peaks across Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two infants in Florida have died from the flu in recent weeks, according to the latest weekly report from the Florida Department of Health.

The report for Jan. 26-Feb. 1 shows an increase in flu activity statewide, with 35 outbreaks. In Northeast Florida, activity remains mild to moderate in most counties.

The Florida Department of Health reports seven pediatric flu deaths so far this season. Most recently, two infants died -- one was not vaccinated and the other child was too young to get the flu shot.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, especially those who are at a higher risk. That includes the elderly, those who are pregnant, children, and people with underlying health conditions.

To protect yourself against the flu, the health department reminds people to wash their hands and avoid touching their eyes, mouths and noses. If you do get sick, stay home until you are fever-free for at least 24 hours.