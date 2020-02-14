Police investigate shooting near Jacksonville University

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex near Jacksonville University.

JSO received several 911 calls early Friday morning in regards to multiple gunshots in the area of Tall Pine Lane West.

One block over at the Miramar Apartments on University Boulevard, a woman called police to report that her boyfriend had been shot.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, (904) 630-0500, or Firstcoast Crime Stoppers, (904) 398-3775.