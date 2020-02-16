Silver Alert issued for missing Orange Park man
Alvin Jonte last seen Saturday morning
Gainesville police are looking for Alvin Jonte who was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday when he went to go run a short errand.
His credit card was used at the Circle K on Waldo Road at 4:20 p.m.
Police believe Jonte is driving a 1995 green Chevrolet sidestep pickup with a Florida tag that reads Y88KLK. This vehicle was called in as a reckless driver in Taylor County around 8 p.m.
It’s possible that Jonte is traveling in the North Florida, South Georgia area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.