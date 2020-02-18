Police want man for questioning in at least 2 armed holdups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same man is suspected of holding up multiple Jacksonville businesses, including a grocery store in January and a McDonald’s this month, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police on Tuesday put out surveillance photos of the man, hoping the public can help identify him.

The two cases police have connected:

Jan. 21: Police said the man entered the Harvey’s Supermarket on West Edgewood Avenue, confronted an employee at a register, displayed a black handgun and demanded money. The employee complied, and police said the man was seen taking off from the area.

Feb. 12: The man entered the McDonalds on State Street, walked up to the counter area, showed a black handgun and demanded money, according to police. The employee that was there was unable to comply with the demands, and the man took off from the area, police said.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of the man pictured is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).