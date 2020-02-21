Interlachen High student charged with sexual assault

INTERLACHEN, Fla. – An 18-year-old Interlachen High School student was booked Wednesday into the Putnam County jail after admitting he had unlawful sex with 12-year-old girl, according to an arrest report.

The arrest report obtained by News4Jax shows that Roosevelt Richardson was taken into custody at Interlachen High School just days after he was placed under investigation for criminal sexual misconduct.

The arrest report stated that, on Saturday, Richardson snuck into the girl’s bedroom window and engaged in unlawful sexual contact with her. The following day, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, an adult relative of the girl caught Richardson hiding in the girl’s bedroom and then watched as he jumped out the window and ran from the house after being discovered.

During the investigation, according to the arrest report, detectives learned that, 12 days prior to Richardson sneaking into girl’s bedroom, he called her and asked her to send him nude photos of herself.

Both the girl and Richardson admitted to the sexual activity, according to the arrest report. Investigators said Richardson also admitted to sneaking into her room and asking her to send him nude photos.

Richardson is charged with first-degree felony sexual assault and using a communication device to entice a minor. As of Thursday evening, he remained in jail without bond.