Shooter sought after man wounded while driving in Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they don’t have anyone in custody after a man was shot while driving. There’s no suspect information and officers haven’t been able to find the scene of the shooting.

During a press conference, Sgt. Sames said a man was said to driving near the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue South when he heard a pop and then heard his back windshield shatter.

He said in that moment, he felt a sharp pain in his neck. Fearing he had been shot, he drove himself to the hospital. The man told police he didn’t see any other vehicles or people who could have possibly shot him.

Doctors confirmed the man did suffer a gunshot wound but said his injuries are not life threatening.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).