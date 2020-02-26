Passengers injured after JTA bus crash downtown
As many as 10 people were hurt in the crash.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple people were injured Wednesday afternoon after a crash downtown involving a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus and a passenger van, officials confirmed.
The bus was carrying a group of seniors going to the museum when the accident happened.
JTA said the bus and van were both traveling east on Union Street when the van turned in front of the bus.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department could not confirm exactly how many passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash but said it could be as many as 10 people.
The intersection of Union Street and Davis Street was shut down while crews cleared the scene.
This is a developing story. We will update this article with new information as soon as it comes in.
"She was in a state of shock. We all were": One of the passengers on the JTA bus, when it was swiped by an oncoming train, speaks to @wjxt4— Kelly Wiley (@WJXTKelly) July 5, 2019
He got these photos of the damage. pic.twitter.com/0QZ1NbQkfw
Crews are responding to a traffic accident at Union Street and Davis Street...S4 is on scene advising this will be an MCI level II.... avoid the area as there will be many fire apparatus there.— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) February 26, 2020
See where the pole is? The man I spoke to was sitting on that side of the van. Thankfully he’s fine (he was doing squats when I walked over to him.) @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/zCDGGRA9tZ— Kelly Wiley (@KellyWileyNews) February 26, 2020
