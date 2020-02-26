68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

68ºF

Local News

Passengers injured after JTA bus crash downtown

As many as 10 people were hurt in the crash.

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: News
JTA says the bus and a van were both going east on Union Street when the van turned in front of the bus.
JTA says the bus and a van were both going east on Union Street when the van turned in front of the bus.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple people were injured Wednesday afternoon after a crash downtown involving a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus and a passenger van, officials confirmed.

The bus was carrying a group of seniors going to the museum when the accident happened.

JTA said the bus and van were both traveling east on Union Street when the van turned in front of the bus.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department could not confirm exactly how many passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash but said it could be as many as 10 people.

The intersection of Union Street and Davis Street was shut down while crews cleared the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with new information as soon as it comes in.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: