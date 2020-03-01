It’ll now cost you to drive on St. Johns County beaches
Beginning March 1, toll booths open at on-beach driving access points
VILANO BEACH, Fla. – People who want to drive on St. Johns County beaches will now have to pay a toll.
Beginning Sunday, March 1, toll booths will be open at St. Johns County on-beach driving access points.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on-beach driving passes will be for sale at area toll booths.
Daily passes can be purchased for $10 at the toll booths. That fee applies to both St. Johns County residents and nonresidents. Active military members and individuals with disabilities will have to pay $5.
Annual passes cost $50 for St. Johns County residents, $100 for nonresidents and $40 for people with disabilities. Annual passes are free for veterans who are disabled.
The vehicle passes will be required from March 1 to Sept. 30.
Vehicle access depends on beach conditions. In addition, four-wheel-drive vehicles are recommended for Vilano Beach and several other on-beach access points
Ocean Trace ramp- 2WD access
Dondanville ramp- 2WD access
Matanzas Ave. ramp- 4WD recommended
Mary St. ramp- 4WD recommended
Crescent ramp- 4WD recommended
Ft. Matanzas- Temp. closed
Vilano- 4WD recommended
Porpoise Pt.- Temp. closed
Lifeguards will begin limited patrols this month, with full coverage beginning Memorial Day Weekend.
For more information, call 904-209-0752.
