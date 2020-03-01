It’ll now cost you to drive on St. Johns County beaches

VILANO BEACH, Fla. – People who want to drive on St. Johns County beaches will now have to pay a toll.

Beginning Sunday, March 1, toll booths will be open at St. Johns County on-beach driving access points.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on-beach driving passes will be for sale at area toll booths.

Daily passes can be purchased for $10 at the toll booths. That fee applies to both St. Johns County residents and nonresidents. Active military members and individuals with disabilities will have to pay $5.

Annual passes cost $50 for St. Johns County residents, $100 for nonresidents and $40 for people with disabilities. Annual passes are free for veterans who are disabled.

The vehicle passes will be required from March 1 to Sept. 30.

Vehicle access depends on beach conditions. In addition, four-wheel-drive vehicles are recommended for Vilano Beach and several other on-beach access points

A St. ramp- 4WD recommended

Ocean Trace ramp- 2WD access

Dondanville ramp- 2WD access

Matanzas Ave. ramp- 4WD recommended

Mary St. ramp- 4WD recommended

Crescent ramp- 4WD recommended

Ft. Matanzas- Temp. closed

Vilano- 4WD recommended

Porpoise Pt.- Temp. closed — SJC Beaches (@SJCBeaches) March 1, 2020

Lifeguards will begin limited patrols this month, with full coverage beginning Memorial Day Weekend.

For more information, call 904-209-0752.