No butts about it: Diners mooned at Middleburg restaurant

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Diners enjoying breakfast at a Middleburg eatery might have lost their appetites Sunday when a man pulled down his pants while being escorted out of the restaurant.

According to an arrest report, a 23-year-old Middleburg man showed up to the restaurant about 10 a.m. that day to collect his wife’s paycheck. At some point, he was asked to leave for causing a disturbance.

But on his way out, he dropped his pants and mooned everyone inside the restaurant, according to the report, which indicated that several diners were offended by the obscene gesture.

The man was waiting outside when a deputy arrived. It’s unclear what he had to say since his conversation with the responding deputy was redacted from the arrest report.

The man was arrested on misdemeanor indecent exposure and breach of peace charges. His bond was set at $5,000 on Monday morning.