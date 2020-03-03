Hero bystander comes to help security guard during attempted robbery at liquor store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bystander, who came to help a security guard fend off would-be robbers, is in the hospital. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries when one of the suspected robbers cracked a liquor bottle over the man’s head.

Police said multiple people witnessed the attempted robbery at the Sahara Liquor store on Beach Blvd. It happened just before midnight when two men entered the business and attempted to steal liquor, according to JSO.

It’s not yet clear what transpired beyond that, but when police arrived on scene two suspects were being held by a security guard and employees of the liquor store.

Police said they treated the bystander turned victim for serious injuries to his neck and head and took him to the hospital. One of the suspects was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Detectives said they are working to obtain surveillance video.