71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

71ºF

Local News

Nassau County man claims $1M top prize from scratch-off game

Congratulations!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Nassau County, Florida, Lottery
Jason Clement on Youtube
Jason Clement on Youtube

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Hilliard man just won a $1 million top prize from a $30 scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that Robert Thrift claimed the first $1 million top prize from the new THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Thrift purchased his ticket from Smile Line, located at 5633 East Highway 98 in Parker. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus.

The $30 game launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: