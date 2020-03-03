Nassau County man claims $1M top prize from scratch-off game

Published: March 3, 2020, 9:45 am Updated: March 3, 2020, 9:51 am

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Hilliard man just won a $1 million top prize from a $30 scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that Robert Thrift claimed the first $1 million top prize from the new THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Thrift purchased his ticket from Smile Line, located at 5633 East Highway 98 in Parker. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus.

The $30 game launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.