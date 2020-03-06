Family asking community to keep eyes peeled for daughter’s superhero cape

A Jacksonville family is asking for help finding their daughter’s superhero cape that comforts her during appointments and therapies.

Chris Privilege and Elizabeth Graham told News4Jax they believe it fell off of her wheelchair after an appointment at Wolfson Children’s ER in Oakleaf.

Paisley is 20 months old she is diagnosed with HIE and Spastic Quad Ceberal Palsy.

“Her superhero cape is very special to us,” Graham said.

If you find this cape, please reach out to Elizabeth on Facebook or call 904-342-9583 or 904-477-0889.