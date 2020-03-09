Publix limiting how much soap, sanitizer shoppers can buy
Customers can only buy two of each product
Publix Super Markets began limiting how much soap and hand sanitizer shoppers can purchase due to a spike in demand.
The grocer posted a card in the hand soaps and sanitizers section that stated customers are limited to two bottles of each product. Other limited items within the section include gloves, wipes, and rubbing alcohol.
The decision comes after demand for soap and hand sanitizer rose quickly as Americans took coronavirus spread prevention into their own hands. Many stores widely sold out of disinfecting products across the country.
