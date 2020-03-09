58ºF

Local News

Publix limiting how much soap, sanitizer shoppers can buy

Customers can only buy two of each product

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

Tags: Coronavirus
Publix posts a sign in the soap and sanitizer section limiting shoppers to two items of each product. (WJXT)

Publix Super Markets began limiting how much soap and hand sanitizer shoppers can purchase due to a spike in demand.

The grocer posted a card in the hand soaps and sanitizers section that stated customers are limited to two bottles of each product. Other limited items within the section include gloves, wipes, and rubbing alcohol.

Publix posts a sign in the soap and sanitizer section limiting shoppers to two items of each product. (WJXT)

The decision comes after demand for soap and hand sanitizer rose quickly as Americans took coronavirus spread prevention into their own hands. Many stores widely sold out of disinfecting products across the country.

