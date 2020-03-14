Jaxport will accommodate Florida cruise ships displaced due to COVID-19 threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three additional cruise ships will dock and remain at Jaxport during the cruise industry’s voluntary suspension of cruise operations during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from the port authority on Saturday.

It’s in addition to Jaxport’s regular home-ported ship, the Carnival Ecstasy, which was docked at Jaxport on Saturday.

According to the news release, the additional vessels will arrive in Jacksonville with only crew members on board and then lay idle due to berth capacity constraints at PortMiami, where the vessels are regularly home-ported. The crew will remain on the vessels while the ships are in Jacksonville, unless an exception is deemed necessary by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sky is scheduled to arrive at Jaxport’s Talleyrand Marine Terminal on Sunday, and the company’s Norwegian Pearl is scheduled to dock at the port’s Dames Point Marine Terminal next week.

The remaining vessel, Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Sensation, will dock at Jaxport’s Blount Island Marine Terminal. The arrival date for that vessel was still being determined as of Saturday.

The vessels and their crew must be cleared by the U.S. Coast Guard and CBP upon their arrivals in Jacksonville, which is standard procedure.