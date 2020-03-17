Honda portable generators recalled due to fire, burn risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning anyone with certain Honda portable generators to stop using them immediately due the risk of it catching fire and burning someone.

The agency has announced the recall of the Honda EB2200i, EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EU2200i Camo portable generators. They were sold nationwide from February 2018 through January 2020 for between $1,100 to $1,300 at authorized Honda Power Equipment Dealers, home improvement stores including The Home Depot, and also online.

The recalled portable generators were sold with a red or Camo cover. The name “HONDA” and the generator model name are printed on the control panel. The serial number is located on a lower corner of one of the side panels of the generator. The model names and serial number ranges that are being recalled:

Honda model EB2200i with serial number range EAJT -1000001 thru 1011342

Honda model EU2200i with serial number range EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790

Honda model EU2200i Companion with serial number range EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790

Honda model EU2200i Camo with serial number range EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790

If you have one of these portable generators, again, CPAC says to stop using it immediately and directs you to contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Honda has received 13 reports of the generator’s inverter assembly short-circuiting while in use, including 10 reports of fire. However, no injuries or property damage has been reported.

Consumer with questions can contact American Honda at 1-888-888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also contact American Honda online. Once there, click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the web page.