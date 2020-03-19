Joe’s Crab Shack, Jax Beach restaurants take hit due to coronavirus restrictions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It may be spring break for a many people, but it doesn’t seem like it in Jacksonville Beach where normally bars and restaurants would be booming with business.

New rules put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 have forced bars to close, while limitations have been placed on businesses and restaurants. Some restaurants have either closed or continue to operate by limiting the number of people who walk inside.

Some patrons who arrived at Joe’s Crab Shack left disappointed because of a new rule, limiting them to 50 people.

“They went around and started counting. They must count every 30 minutes to make sure there isn’t more than 50 people in the establishment," said Amber Senna, a customer. "Then they came back and said we can put you on a waiting list.”

The line to get inside continued growing, so some people simply walked away. Ken Johnson said he wasn’t too upset.

“Taking into consideration circumstances and what’s going on with the virus, I think any precaution is a good one," he said.

Further down First Street, there is no wait to get in because bars and restaurants are closed. Even the dining room is closed at a McDonald’s a couple of blocks over. Only the drive-thru window is open for business.

The manager at Joe’s Crab Shack said business is down 40% because of the 50 person limit rule.