Coronavirus: Judge halts Jacksonville evictions & foreclosures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All foreclosure sales and evictions in Jacksonville are on hold at least until early next month.

On Thursday, Chief Judge Mark Mahon issued an order staying enforcement of those court proceedings in response to a Florida Supreme Court administrative order halting a range of non-emergency matters while the state deals with a public health emergency.

As a result, any pending foreclosure sales and evictions that were scheduled to happen from March 19 through April 3 have been canceled. They will be reset at a later date following a proper motion and court order, according to the Duval County Clerk of Court.

Mahon’s order cited the Supreme Court order along with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ March 9 declaration of a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak:

“… in order to follow the instructions from Governor DeSantis and the Supreme Court of Florida, and to respond appropriately to the current public health emergency, effective now and through and including April 3, 2020, this Court is suspending all foreclosure sales ordered by the Circuit Courts and County Courts in Duval County and is further staying the execution on all writs of possession or writs of eviction.”