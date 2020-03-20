Dozens outside addition clinic raise social distancing concern

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – A large group in line for treatment at an addiction center on Emerson Street on Jacksonville’s Southside was not following social distancing protocols enacted by Mayor Lenny Curry and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Sky 4 aerials show a line of up to 100 people wrapping around the building. The mayor’s office is aware of the situation and assessing its response. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has two officers there, but they are only keeping an eye on things.

Within about an hour the people disappeared inside the building. How many were allowed inside was not yet known.

Asked about the situation at a news conference in the afternoon, Curry said he would have to check on the city’s response to the large, visible violation of the social distancing rules.