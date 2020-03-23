3rd Jacksonville patient dies as Florida reaches 1,227 COVID-19 cases
50 cases now in Duval, 36 in Alachua, 18 in St. Johns, 8 in Clay
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Patients in Jacksonville and Clay County are among four new COVID-19 deaths reported as Florida’s death toll rose to 18 on Monday evening.
The number of positive tests statewide has reached 1,227, including 124 confirmed cases throughout Northeast Florida, according to the latest data released by the Florida Department of Health.
Monday evening’s total represents an increase of 220 cases over the 1,007 tally reported by the health department the same time Sunday evening.
Eighteen people throughout the state have now died of the disease, including three people in Jacksonville and two more in Clay County, according to the health department’s data.
Details on the four new deaths, including the Jacksonville patient, were not immediately known.
Of the total cases, 124 have been identified in 10 counties across Northeast Florida — Duval (50), Alachua (36), St. Johns (18), Clay (8), Baker (3), Flagler (3), Columbia (2), Putnam (2), Bradford (1) and Nassau (1).
Notably, the state has acknowledged that 33 of its coronavirus cases are among residents of living in long-term care facilities. Those include 14 in Duval, three in Baker, one in Clay and another in Bradford.
Of note, the number of cases in Alachua County decreased by one compared to Monday morning’s total.
State health department data show that an overwhelming majority of people — 11,637 of 13,965 — have tested negative for coronavirus. Results for 1,101 tests are still pending.
County by county
- The 46 patients in Duval County include 23 men and 22 women whose ages range from 11 to 91. Three of those patients have died. Five cases are considered travel-related. So far, 427 people have tested negative and results for 42 tests are pending.
- In Alachua County, the 36 known cases are comprised of 21 women and 15 men, ages 2 to 75. The state classifies 11 cases as travel-related, and at least 11 are University of Florida staff or students. Data show 547 people have tested negative and 27 test results are outstanding.
- Fourteen of St. Johns County’s cases are men and four cases are women with ages ranging from 22 to 76. At least five cases are linked to travel. While results are pending for 26 tests, 210 people have tested negative for the virus.
- Two of Clay County’s eight cases, which include four men and four women ages 53 to 82, are classified as travel-related. One patient has died. Seventy-seven people have tested negative and seven tests are awaiting results.
- None of Baker County’s three cases — two men and a woman whose ages range from 66 to 87 — has been linked to travel history. Two test results are pending and 13 people have tested negative.
- It’s not yet known if any of Flagler County’s three cases, which are made up of two women and a man ages 45 to 72, are travel-related. Fifty-two people have tested negative and one test result is still pending.
- In Columbia County, two women ages 46 and 70 have tested positive for COVID-19. Neither case is believed to be related to travel. The state is awaiting 14 test results, but so far 25 people have tested negative.
- Putnam County’s two cases are a man and woman whose ages range from 67 to 82. One is considered travel-related. While 29 test results are pending, there have been 53 negative results.
- The lone case in Nassau County is a 68-year-old man whose infection is believed to be related to travel. The county has seen 21 people there test negative for COVID-19.
- Bradford County’s only patient is a 69-year-old man whose case is not considered travel-related. Sixteen people there have tested negative for the virus.
