3rd Jacksonville patient dies as Florida reaches 1,227 COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Patients in Jacksonville and Clay County are among four new COVID-19 deaths reported as Florida’s death toll rose to 18 on Monday evening.

The number of positive tests statewide has reached 1,227, including 124 confirmed cases throughout Northeast Florida, according to the latest data released by the Florida Department of Health.

Monday evening’s total represents an increase of 220 cases over the 1,007 tally reported by the health department the same time Sunday evening.

Eighteen people throughout the state have now died of the disease, including three people in Jacksonville and two more in Clay County, according to the health department’s data.

Details on the four new deaths, including the Jacksonville patient, were not immediately known.

Of the total cases, 124 have been identified in 10 counties across Northeast Florida — Duval (50), Alachua (36), St. Johns (18), Clay (8), Baker (3), Flagler (3), Columbia (2), Putnam (2), Bradford (1) and Nassau (1).

Notably, the state has acknowledged that 33 of its coronavirus cases are among residents of living in long-term care facilities. Those include 14 in Duval, three in Baker, one in Clay and another in Bradford.

Of note, the number of cases in Alachua County decreased by one compared to Monday morning’s total.

State health department data show that an overwhelming majority of people — 11,637 of 13,965 — have tested negative for coronavirus. Results for 1,101 tests are still pending.

County by county