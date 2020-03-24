Alachua County issues stay-home order as it reaches 33 COVID-19 cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alachua County has ordered people to stay home and close all non-essential businesses as new coronavirus cases there increased to 33.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe and Alachua County Commissioner Robert Hutchinson made the announcement Monday evening.

Among other things, it closes all public places for people to gather, such as museums, playgrounds and theaters.

People will also have to stay in their homes whenever possible, including working from home.

The order begins Monday at midnight.