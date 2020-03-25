Attorney General issues subpoenas for price gouging on Amazon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorney General Ashley Moody said Tuesday she issued more than 40 subpoenas because of alleged price gouging on “essential commodities” through accounts on Amazon.

The subpoenas, which went to third-party sellers who use Amazon, involve allegations of excessive prices on items such as facemasks, hand sanitizers and disinfectants during a state of emergency declared because of the coronavirus.

“Floridians are searching for essential products needed to stay safe and healthy during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Moody said in a prepared statement. “Sadly, when they find these products for sale online, they often discover that the price tag makes them unattainable. This is unacceptable and unlawful.”

Moody’s office also said she has worked with Amazon to take a series of steps to curb price gouging, including removing more than 35 posts selling products at inflated prices.