Times & locations expanded for students to pickup laptops for Duval Homeroom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To speed up the distribution of laptops for Duval County students who will need them for the district’s remote learning program, times and locations have been expanded, a spokesperson said Tuesday night.

Beginning Wednesday, laptops can be checked out at 10 schools locations. However, pickup date and time will be determined by a student’s last name.

The sites include:

Ed White High School

Duncan U. Fletcher High School

Mandarin High School

Jean Ribault High School

Robert E. Lee High School

First Coast High School

Jefferson Davis Middle School

Kernan Middle School

LaVilla Middle School

Mandarin Middle School

Follow the link here for the list of distribution dates based on last names.

The laptops are intended only for students who don’t have access to computers. Families with multiple children will be limited to two laptops.

Due to the recommendations for social distancing, parents and students must arrive in a vehicle. They should prepare to wait as the check-out process takes time.