Times & locations expanded for students to pickup laptops for Duval Homeroom
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To speed up the distribution of laptops for Duval County students who will need them for the district’s remote learning program, times and locations have been expanded, a spokesperson said Tuesday night.
Beginning Wednesday, laptops can be checked out at 10 schools locations. However, pickup date and time will be determined by a student’s last name.
The sites include:
- Ed White High School
- Duncan U. Fletcher High School
- Mandarin High School
- Jean Ribault High School
- Robert E. Lee High School
- First Coast High School
- Jefferson Davis Middle School
- Kernan Middle School
- LaVilla Middle School
- Mandarin Middle School
Follow the link here for the list of distribution dates based on last names.
The laptops are intended only for students who don’t have access to computers. Families with multiple children will be limited to two laptops.
Due to the recommendations for social distancing, parents and students must arrive in a vehicle. They should prepare to wait as the check-out process takes time.
