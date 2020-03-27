Winn-Dixie to stay open later for first responders, health care workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company to Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced Friday that it will extend shopping hours on Monday and Tuesday to add a special shopping hour from 8–9 p.m. dedicated to healthcare providers and first responders.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are a people-first company and we are dedicated to being there for the community when they need us most. Our first responders and healthcare providers are working extra-long hours to take care of the community and we want to do our part to take care of them," said Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers.

The new hours will begin on March 30. All Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores will continue to close to the general public at 8 p.m.

Southeastern Grocers are one of many businesses changing its hours to adapt to the outbreak of COVID-19.

A designated shopping hour has already been dedicated to seniors and high-risk customers from 8-9 a.m., Monday through Friday, in all stores, and all pharmacy locations will open at 8 a.m. on weekdays to provide prescription refills, influenza and pneumonia vaccines and customer counseling.

The Southeastern Grocers Gives Foundation will donate $250,000 to Feeding America to help provide support to those facing food insecurity, and Southeastern Grocers’ grocery stores will be hiring individuals who have been affected by restricted working hours and layoffs. For more information, go to www.segrocers.com/careers.